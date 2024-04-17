Wests Figtree great Paul Cole remembered as a fighter, on and off the field

The Illawarra footballing community is in mourning after the loss of former Wests Figtree legend and inspirational figure, Paul Cole.
Paul, along with his twin brother David, were part of the hugely successful Wests Figtree side in the 1980s and early 90s that won an abundance of titles in the old Toohey's Soccer League (now the Illawarra Premier League).
But according to his twin brother, that didn't deter Paul's spirit.
"He was a fighter. He fought being a quadriplegic for nearly 37 years," David Cole said.
"We nearly lost Paul four or five times but he had enormous heart. He was very tenacious. He was very well liked and played above his weight that's for sure. But most of all he just had a strong heart to get through all the difficulties that he got through. He had a heart like Phar Lap."
David said his brother was an extremely well-known figure around the Illawarra, with Paul known from all quarters, anywhere from Kembla Grange racecourse, The Shellharbour Club, or Wisemans Park.
Paul was diagnosed with bowel cancer about two months ago. Surgery was regarded a success, but it was later discovered the cancer had travelled to his stomach, meaning operations were no longer an option.
While it was an emotional time for the family, David shared a number of stories with the Mercury. One in particular stood out regarding a case of mistaken identity.
"There was one time we had a first grade trial against Port Kembla at Harry Graham Park," he said.
"My coach said he wanted me to take out the goalkeeper because he was a great goalkeeper. He told me he didn't care if I got red-carded.
"We had a corner and I took the keeper out with a high boot and Phil Torpy was the ref for the game. He blew his whistle and said 'Mr Cole, come here' but he said it to Paul, not me. Paul said 'I was no where near the goal'.
The pair played at the club for around 20 years. Paul was aged 67.
For those wishing to attend the funeral, a notice will be posted in the Mercury in the coming days.
