Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Farmer Wants a Wife snubs Wollongong women to give other states a chance

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 23 2024 - 7:03pm, first published 6:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
That's a very big rock, and you have some rock hard abs, Farmer Joe. Screen shot from 7plus.
That's a very big rock, and you have some rock hard abs, Farmer Joe. Screen shot from 7plus.

Recap

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.