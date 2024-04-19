The war in Ukraine, through the eyes of Werri Beach artist George Gittoes

Werri Beach artist and filmmaker George Gittoes believes his latest exhibition is "the most powerful show" he's ever done.
Ukraine Guernica is being shown from April 20 until June 23, at the Hazelhurst Arts Centre, and focuses on the war in Ukraine.
Mr Gittoes spent time in Ukraine in 2022 and was inspired by the "courage of the Ukrainian people".
"It's not a professional army, young guys ... have had to pick up a gun and be prepared to die for their freedom," Mr Gittoes said.
"That's an amazing experience to be with people who are prepared to give their life to keep their culture and remain free of the dictator in Russia."
The exhibition includes a film, also titled Ukraine Guernica, featuring Mr Gittoes and his wife Hellen Rose.
Ms Rose also contributes to the exhibition with performance art, as well as Ukrainian Ave Libertatemaveamor.
"Naturally what we're doing is attacking Putin, you know, and her drawings and things are appearing in publications in Belarus and stuff," Mr Gittoes said of Libertatemaveamor.
"So she's got to try and keep her identity hidden, because, well, if they lose, she'll be killed."
Together with Libertatemaveamor, Gittoes has created a book called Kiss of Death which features illustrations which are part of the exhibit.
The biggest piece in the show, Supreme Evil, is nine-metres long and was painted while Mr Gittoes was in Afghanistan.
Mr Gittoes and Ms Rose recently returned to Australia after spending six months in Afghanistan.
"We kicked a lot of goals there," he said.
"The thing with Australians in Afghanistan, we had the soldiers that went over there ... and created bad news for Australians, but then we beat them in cricket."
"It was the funniest thing being in Afghanistan that night ... Glenn Maxwell is just the biggest name in Afghanistan."
"There are these non-violent things that a country can do - like us going to Afghanistan and Ukraine and doing art and it's highly appreciated as are our sportsmen."
"We're not killing anyone and people love us for that."
A work of Mr Gittoes' now hangs in the reception area of the Taliban headquarters. It reflects a core belief of the 74-year-old - that art can bring about change in society.
"That's art succeeding where war has failed," he said.
Mr Gittoes is planning to go back to Afghanistan once Ukraine Guernica ends its run, and will go to Gaza on the same trip.
