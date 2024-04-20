Illawarra Mercury
Police appeal to locate missing 24-year-old last seen at Albion Park

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 20 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 4:10pm
Picture supplied by NSW Police
Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police have asked the public to help find 24-year-old Jack Lamont, who is missing from the Illawarra and was last seen on April 18 in Albion Park.

