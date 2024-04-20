Police appeal to locate missing 24-year-old last seen at Albion Park

Police have asked the public to help find 24-year-old Jack Lamont, who is missing from the Illawarra and was last seen on April 18 in Albion Park.
He has been unable to be contacted since about 5.10pm when he was seen at a home on Koona Street.
Jack was reported missing to Lake Illawarra Police District officers, with family and police holding concerns for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175-180cm tall, of medium build, with hazel eyes, short brown hair and beard.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, black pants, with red and black shoes.
Jack is known to frequent the Warrawong, Lake Heights, and Albion Park areas.
Anyone with information into Jack's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
