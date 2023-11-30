Lake Illawarra offenders on run after alleged violence, theft, dishonesty

Three people alleged to have committed a string of offences are on the run and police are looking for the public's help to find them.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers released these rap sheets in the hope the public will help them track down the alleged offenders.
The youngest person is 18-year-old Kalan McPhee, then 22-year-old Dean Bojkovic with the oldest, Daniel Kakahi, 34, wanted for alleged domestic violence offences.
Daniel Kakahi is known to frequent the Warilla area and surrounding suburbs.
Kalan McPhee is known to frequent the Campbelltown and Wollongong areas.
Dean Bojkovic is known to frequent the Barrack Heights area and surrounding suburbs.
Anyone with information about these wanted people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.