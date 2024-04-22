Kiama MP Gareth Ward's sexual assault trial delayed for a year

Member for Kiama Gareth Ward will face trial in 2025 to defend historic sexual abuse allegations.
The Independent MP's trial was due to begin earlier this month, but his legal counsel had the date vacated to allow time to go over a trove of evidence served by The Crown.
Ward, 42, was charged in March 2022 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of indecent assault, and an alternative count of common assault.
Prosecutors will allege he indecently assaulted a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013, and allegedly sexually abused a 27-year-old man in Sydney's Potts Point in September 2015.
Ward was excused from appearing at the Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Monday morning, where Judge Timothy Gartelmann fixed a new trial date of May 26.
The trial is expected to run for three to four weeks.
Ward served as the NSW Minister of Families, Communities and Disability Services for two years under the previous Liberal government. He was dumped from the party and suspended from parliament after being charged.
Ward retained his seat of Kiama on the South Coast after running as an independent in the 2023 state government elections. He remains on bail while he awaits his trial.
