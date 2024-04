Wollongong dawn service at MacCabe Park Cenotaph on Church Street at 5am



Wollongong march starts from Crown Street Mall at 10am, before making its way down Kembla, Burelli and Church streets, pass the cenotaph and into MacCabe Park. Vintage cars, minibuses, electric carts/scooters and their passengers will lead the march.

Corrimal march starts from Corrimal RSL Memorial Club on the Princes Highway, heading towards Anzac Grove on Railway Street at 5.25am. Service at 6am

Woonona service at Woonona-Bulli RSL Memorial Club on the Princes Highway at 5.30am



Helensburgh service at Charles Harper Park Memorial at 5.45am



Austinmer service at the Cenotaph at Austinmer Beach on Lawrence Hargrave Drive at 6am



Dapto service at Dapto Memorial on Station Street next to Dapto Railway Station at 6am

Port Kembla service at Port Kembla Memorial on the corner Allan Street and Military Road at 6am

Thirroul service at the Cenotaph in William Woodward Memorial Park on Lawrence Hargrave Drive at 6am

Coledale service at Coledale RSL Club, Lawrence Hargrave Drive at 6am

Windang march starts from Lake Illawarra Hotel at 7.45am, heading to the club Cenotaph, where the commemorative service will be held.