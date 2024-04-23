How you can support Legacy at the Dragon's Anzac Day clash

One lifelong Dragons fan got the chance to meet his heroes ahead of their Anzac Day clash against the Roosters.
At 69-years-old Jeff Lees fulfilled a lifelong ambition to meet members of the team he's followed since he born, including his favourite player Ben Hunt.
The meet and greet was part of a partnership event between St George Dragons and Sydney Legacy, where Mr Lees was invited to a training session at WIN Stadium as a Legacy beneficiary.
Mr Lees says he's been a fan of the team since he was born.
"I've been following them for years," Mr Lees said.
"My mum and dad followed the St George Dragons, they used to go to all the Grand Finals."
The only player Mr Lees says he had met before the training session was Robert Stone, and his favourite player currently is Ben Hunt.
"He does a good 40/20, yeah he plays well," he said.
After the training session, Mr Lees got to meet Blake Lawrie, Francis Molo, Jacob Liddle, Zac Lomax and of course Ben Hunt.
"It was a very good day out," Mr Lees said.
"I really enjoyed meeting all of the Dragons Players, especially Ben Hunt.
"It was amazing to see the players up close and personal, I enjoyed watching the training and seeing the stadium too."
Mr Lees' father served in World War II and Legacy have supported Mr Lees since 1991, but Mr Lees also helps to volunteer and give back where he can.
"I like helping out people, I quite enjoy it," Mr Lees said.
"The first time I went there [Legacy] I liked it very much you know.
"I like helping out."
Legacy supports the families of veterans thanks to a promise made in 1926.
Jo Beavis, a Legatee who works with the St George Sutherland Legacy division said the support given to Jeff reflects that promise.
"Jeff is one of those people that we help support and will continue to help support every day along the way," Ms Beavis said.
"That's what Legacy does, we wrap our arms with love around the families when they've lost someone or when they've really been hurting.
"We're the people who still turn up for a cup of tea and just check in on them."
Adam Bezzina, the Dragons Community Manager said the team will be partnering with Sydney Legacy for their Anzac Day 50/50 Charity Raffle.
"50/50 is an opportunity for those organisations to raise some money and for us to help raise some awareness for the organisation," Mr Bezzina said.
"Obviously for being Anzac Day, Legacy was a great fit."
All the money earnt from tickets being sold gets split between Legacy and the winner of the raffle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.