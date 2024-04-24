Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Volk nabs Premier's Award as Scully takes a jab at Wollongong City Mayor

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Paul Scully, Ryan Aitchison, Alexander Volkanovski and Alison Byrnes at the Battle of the Businesses Fight Night where the Premier's Award was given. Picture supplied
L-R: Paul Scully, Ryan Aitchison, Alexander Volkanovski and Alison Byrnes at the Battle of the Businesses Fight Night where the Premier's Award was given. Picture supplied

He may not have received the keys to the city, but Windang UFC fighter and former world champion Alexander Volkanovski has been awarded the Premier's Award for Community Service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.