Volk nabs Premier's Award as Scully takes a jab at Wollongong City Mayor

He may not have received the keys to the city, but Windang UFC fighter and former world champion Alexander Volkanovski has been awarded the Premier's Award for Community Service.
Member for Wollongong and Planning Minister Paul Scully presented the accolade to Volkanovski at the Battle of the Businesses Fight Night and he couldn't resist a jab at Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery while doing so.
"The keys to the city have been awarded to a range of people in different sports and different occupations that have reached the top of their game," Mr Scully said.
Previous recipients of Wollongong's Keys to the City include the late Professor Justin Yerbury AM, Richard Tognetti and Emma McKeon.
"You don't have to necessarily like the sport, but you need to recognise that it takes an extraordinary amount of dedication, commitment, skill, heart and everything else to become a world champion in.
"Heroes and inspiration and ambassadors for our city come in all shapes and forms, and he's absolutely one of them."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery in 2023 vetoed the proposal that Volkanovski should receive the keys to the city, and said at the time the UFC fighter participated in a "blood sport which in some respects provokes violence".
Volkanovski says "it means a lot" to him to have been given the Premiers Award for Community Service on Saturday, April 20.
"I've always had the support from a lot of people," Volkanovski said.
"I really do appreciate that they can see the hard work I do and what I've accomplished.
"Some people won't purely because of the sport itself."
Local members of the Wollongong community say for Volkanovski to be recognised with this award is about more than just his fighting career.
Ryan Aitchison, owner of the Illawarra Hotel, says Volkanovski is inspiring for the community.
"I used to coach his daughter's soccer team and one week I was sick and couldn't make it and he stepped up and coached the under-six soccer team," Mr Aitchison said.
"You don't hear about stories like this from people that are at his level.
"When he's actually helping members of the community out ... he not filming content to jump online and say 'look at me, look how great I am'.
"He's doing it behind the scenes because he legitimately wants to help people and it never even crosses his mind to try and leverage that as an avenue to build his own brand."
State MP for Wollongong Paul Scully said he wanted to recognise Volkanovski for "putting Wollongong on the world stage".
"I think it was important that Alex's work, both at the top of his game in the sport, but also some of his work that he does quietly around our community and beyond is recognised," Mr Scully said.
"The mark of a true champion is to be able to, not so much separate, but recognise that you've got a global persona as a world champion, but you also got a commitment to your local area.
"He still does all his training, he still does everything out of Windang, he still gets around the streets of Wollongong like anyone else."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.