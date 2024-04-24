Young people keep Anzac spirit alive at Shellharbour service

Schools, younger veterans and their children are keeping the Anzac spirit alive and well, a former leading seaman signalman with the Navy says.
Kim Kearney led the Anzac Day memorial service in Shellharbour on Thursday, April 25, and he admits it's a role he gets a little nervous about undertaking.
The Warilla RSL Sub Branch president spoke of sacrifice, service and legacy to around 500 people gathered at Harrison Park for the annual service.
Many of those gathered were children, with students from schools across Shellharbour placing a wreath in honour of those who gave their lives in service.
Speaking to the Mercury after the service, Mr Kearney praised schools for their efforts in teaching students about veterans and the Anzacs.
"The schools do have a big part in it, every school has some form of Anzac Day service," he said.
"Teachers do a great job of keeping the Anzac spirit alive."
Younger veterans who now have their own children, play a part in keeping the legends and stories alive.
"Those kids are living the Anzac spirit through their parents," he said.
Mr Kearney was just 15 years old when he joined up as a junior recruit with the Royal Australian Navy.
He was only 17 when he was deployed to Vietnam and he later served in the British Commonwealth Far East Strategic Reserve.
"There were more good times than bad. It was good actually, a great experience. I'd recommend it to anybody," he said.
In those days you had to enlist for 12 years, but he ended up serving 15 with the Navy.
The Shellharbour memorial is a highlight for many on Anzac Day with HARS conducting two flyovers during the service.
