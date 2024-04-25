Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woonona becomes mobile phone blackspot without upgrade

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 25 2024 - 11:33am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A before and after shot that shows the planned replacement of a mobile phone tower at Woonona. Without it, the suburb could become a mobile phone blackspot.
A before and after shot that shows the planned replacement of a mobile phone tower at Woonona. Without it, the suburb could become a mobile phone blackspot.

If a Woonona mobile phone tower is not replaced, the suburb will become a coverage blackspot, according to a telco plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.