From Woonona to Brisbane: How Ruben Zadkovich became the newest A-Leagues head coach

Freshly-minted Brisbane Roar head coach Ruben Zadkovich's leadership skills were evident from his tender years playing football at grounds around the Illawarra.
Zadkovich's round-ball journey began as a Woonona junior before he went on to spend time in the Wollongong Wolves system in the early 2000s.
The versatile talent then had a stint at Bulli Football Club between 2004 and 2006 before he got his break - moving to England to take up a professional contract with Notts County.
It was the start of an impressive playing career, highlighted by stints with English outfit Derby County and A-Leagues clubs Sydney FC, Newcastle and Perth.
He also represented the Socceroos on three ocassions.
Zadkovich hung up the boots in 2016 but he was far from done with the game, quickly transitioning into the coaching box.
He had managerial stints with NPL clubs Broadmeadow Magic and Hills United before joining Perth Glory as an assistant coach in 2020.
Zadkovich was named as interim coach during the Glory's 2021/22 A-Leagues campaign, and took over as head coach in May 2022. This experience provided plenty of highs and lows, and he departed the club after first season in charge.
In January 2024, he joined the Brisbane Roar as an assistant coach, before taking the reins in February as interim coach after Ben Cahn took long-term medical leave.
Zadkovich obviously made an impression at the club in recent months, with the Roar unveiling him as their next head coach on Monday on a two-year deal.
One man who is not surprised to see Zadkovich get the opportunity is Bulli FC president Dane Hamilton.
The pair grew up playing junior football together and Hamilton said Zadkovich's leadership skills were evident from a young age.
"He grew up in the Woonona area and played for us when Adrian Alston was coach. He's always had a very good character and it was evident to see that he was a born leader and led by his actions when he played," Hamilton told the Mercury.
"Over the years, we've done a lot of things involving Ruben. We used to do a pre-season trip to Newcastle to play Broadmeadow Magic and then we'd go watch a home Jets game, around the time when he became captain there.
"He's got strong links in the club and lots of friends still at the football club. His brothers Luke and Simon also played for the club, so the Zadkovich has been involved with the club for a long time."
Zadkovich's appointment continues the Illawarra's tradition of producing A-Leagues head coaches. Headlining that list in recent years are Mile Sterjovic (Macarthur Bulls) and Nick Montgomery (Central Coast Mariners).
Zadkovich said on Monday that it was a huge honour to unveiled as the Roar's next head coach.
"It's a role I embrace with an overwhelming sense of pride, passion, and humility," the 37-year-old said.
"I am also very excited to embrace the opportunity to lead the club through the challenges ahead, with a dedicated staff line-up, an extremely loyal fan base, and a very committed group of players that can take the club upwards again."
