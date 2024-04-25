Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Missing man, baby found after overnight search in Royal National Park

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 26 2024 - 7:15am, first published 6:47am
A NSW Police officer. File picture by Karleen Minney
A man and three-month-old baby who went missing in the Royal National Park overnight have been found safe and well.

