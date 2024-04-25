Missing man, baby found after overnight search in Royal National Park

A man and three-month-old baby who went missing in the Royal National Park overnight have been found safe and well.
Police issued an urgent appeal after the 39-year-old man and infant were last seen on Sir Bertram Stevens Drive about 8.15pm Thursday, April 25.
In the initial appeal made by police it said officers held serious concern for them as their disappearance was "out of character".
On Friday morning, the duo were located.
"Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance, they returned home about 6.30am this morning [Friday, April 26]," NSW Police said in a statement.
"Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance."
Meanwhile, Illawarra police are still searching for long-term missing people, the youngest was just three years old when she disappeared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.