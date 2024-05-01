Meet the Shell Cove teenager who is breaking down barriers in triathlon

Jack Gibson won't let anything hold him back as he continues to reach new heights in triathlon.
The Shell Cove para-athlete suffers from Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a degenerative nerve disease that causes muscle weakness. It usually appears in adolescence or early childhood.
Gibson's CMT condition has caused muscle weakness in his legs and hands, which are key aspects of an athlete's strength in the three triathlon disciplines - swimming, cycling and running.
However, the teenager continues to achieve plenty of his goals in the sport. And he is proving to be one of the region's most exciting triathlon talents.
Gibson last week flew down to Melbourne to attend an AusTriathlon camp at the Australian Paralympic Committee's Victorian headquarters in Melbourne.
The Illawarra Grammar School student rubbed shoulders with some elite talent and learn some invaluable lessons at the camp.
"We learned some basics skills that we need to learn on the bike and some nutrition talks, and some goal-setting and mindset training. We also did some testing that we do every year to see if we're improving or not - I had improved since last time," Gibson, 14, told the Mercury.
"That was my third one (camp). It's fantastic to get that support at such a high level. I can talk to the coaches about my races, mindset training and other stuff."
The latest national call-up came after Gibson recently tasted victory in the open men's PTS3 category at the recent Australian Para and Intellectual Impairment Championships in Wollongong.
Long term, Gibson - who will turn 15 soon - has a vision of competing against the globe's best on the biggest stage.
"When I turn 16, I can qualify for worlds (championships), so that's a pretty big goal of mine and the next step. Being in the Australian junior pathway keeps me hungry to achieve that goal. They keep telling me that my time will come, and to just keep focus on training," the Illawarra Academy of Sport member said.
"I got into triathlon when I was a bit younger because a mate did it, and I decided to give it a go. I was racing (against) able-bodied (competitors) until about three years ago, and now I'm in the PTS3 category.
"I love that it's three sports in one, so you never get bored in training or racing, and it's always a challenge."
