Illawarra duo recognised for superb form during A-League Women's season

Michelle Heyman's remarkable career resurgence has continued,after being named as captain of a prestigious A-League Women's player-voted side.
The Shellharbour talent was on Thursday unveiled as skipper and striker for the Professional Footballers Australia's 2023/24 ALW team of the season.
Figtree junior and Sydney FC midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby was also selected on the team's interchange.
The evergreen Heyman - who was in February called up to the Matildas' squad for the Paris Olympics - enjoyed another stellar A-Leagues campaign with Canberra United.
Her tally of 17 goals saw her become the first player in A-League Women's history to claim three Golden Boots awards. The 35-year-old also became the league's maiden player to sore 100 career goals.
"It feels very special, and I am honoured to be selected and named captain for the PFA team of the season," Heyman said.
"I have spent my whole professional career playing within the A-League and wouldn't be the player I am today without the support of Australian football."
The PFA announcement comes just days after another Illawarra talent - Danika Matos - was recognised for her strong domestic season by winning the Wanderers' ALW Player of the Season award.
The honour came just weeks after Matos inked a fresh two-year contract extension to remain with the Western Sydney club.
"I'm just super excited to be able to put that jersey on and play with pride," the speedy defender said.
"Everyone is super welcoming and I'm happy to be back here again."
Goalkeeper:
Morgan Aquino (Perth Glory).
Defence:
Kayla Morrison (Melbourne Victory), Jamilla Rankin (Melbourne Victory), Charlotte McLean (Sydney FC) and Rebekah Stott (Melbourne City).
Midfield:
Vesna Milivojevic (Canberra United), Rhianna Pollicina (Melbourne City) and Alex Chidiac (Melbourne Victory).
Forwards:
Michelle Heyman (Canberra United), Sarina Bolden (Newcastle Jets) and Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC).
Substitutes:
Mackenzie Hawkesby (Sydney FC), Jada Whyman (Sydney FC), Taylor Otto (Melbourne City), Grace Maher (Western United), Mary Fraser (Wellington Phoenix) and Emily Gielnik (Melbourne Victory).
Coach:
Dario Vidosic (Melbourne Victory).
