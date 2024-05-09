Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra and Group Seven rugby league games washed out due to big wet

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 9 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 12:16pm
The Wests v Corrimal clash at Sid Parrish Park last Saturday was a mud bath. Picture by Sylvia Liber
They survived last weekend's deluge and played games but the persistent rain has forced both the Illawarra and Group Seven rugby league competitions to call off this weekend's round of matches.

