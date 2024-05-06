Wet weather, muddy fields, and grand final glory: Illawarra's weekend of sport

Wet weather threatened to cancel weekend sport in the Illawarra but nonetheless, most competitions marched on in muddy conditions.
The only major casualty was local football, with the Illawarra Premier and District League competitions both postponed.
The Wolves, Illawarra Rugby League, Group Seven, and Illawarra Rugby all went ahead with some major results spread across all competitions. There was also major surfing action in Woonona with the inaugural Ocean Queens Classic.
Here were the major developments.
If it were a racing track, Parrish Park would have been rated a heavy 10. The game carried on however as Wests defeated Corrimal 30-6 on Saturday, May 4.
The win came off the back of a drubbing at the hands of De La Salle the week prior, meaning the win had even more significance for coach Pete McLeod.
"Last week was a really ordinary performance from our guys and they were a bit embarrassed about it to tell you the truth," McLeod said.
"We're not the finished product, we're a long way from that. Last week was a bit of a step back, this week was just about trying to set some basic standards about how we want to play.
"We played a good Corrimal team. They've improved a heap and it's not hard to understand why they were coming off a win.
"We had some conditions here that were really challenging, we probably just handled the conditions a little bit better than them."
Illawarra's own completely dominated in Sydney FC's A-League Women's grand final against premiers Melbourne City on Saturday.
Figtree junior and team captain on the evening claimed the player of the grand final award post-match, whilst 16-year-old Shellharbour junior Indiana Dos Santos provided the key assist in a tight 1-0 game.
It was a record breaking fifth championship for the Sky Blues, and two grand final wins in succession.
Surfers took to Woonona Beach in the inaugural Ocean Queen Classic at Woonona Beach on Sunday.
The competition was the region's first all-female invitation surf showdown and showcased the best surf talent in the junior and women's divisions.
Most of the women competing in the event were from the Illawarra region, with some coming from other areas such as Cronulla or the far South Coast. In total, there were 44 surfers competing.
In the end, Port Kembla talent Charli Hurst got the better of Shell Cove's Oceanna Rogers in the open women's final. Kiama's Lucy Darragh claimed the junior decider.
Defending Group Seven premiers Gerringong picked up a crucial two points with a 12-6 win against Jamberoo at Michael Cronin Oval.
The win sets up a mouthwatering next game, with Scott Stewart's team set to tackle the team they met in the 2022 decider, Warilla Lake South at home.
"It doesn't matter where you're running, when we're both going into the game up near the top of the table you know what's coming," Stewart said.
"They've got a couple of quality playmakers and then they've got a tough seasoned forward pack so they're dangerous from all angles.
"We've got to really aim up in our forwards and then make sure we control their halves who, if you let them run freely, they'll cut you up.
"They had a bit of a down year last year, but they've rebuilt. They've gone back and got a few new guys and whenever we play Warilla we know what's coming.
"Our blokes will be ready for it, we won't be getting ambushed, that's for sure."
The Wolves turned it on in the second half against the Mariners academy, scoring a 5-1 win.
A double to Banri Kanaizumi, and goals to Yagoub Mustafa, Harrison Buesnel, and Dylan Ryan saw the Wolves beat the last-placed Central Coast.
Captain Lachlan Scott said that the team really turned it on in the second period of the game.
"I think the second half was obviously a lot better than the first, in all areas," Scott said.
"Everyone was around the ball, wanting to get forward, wanting to move off the ball. I think it just sort of came together in the second half there. So that probably explains the result."
