Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wet weather, muddy fields, and grand final glory: Illawarra's weekend of sport

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 6 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What was your pick of the action in the weekend just gone in Illawarra sport? Pictures by Adam McLean, Getty Images
What was your pick of the action in the weekend just gone in Illawarra sport? Pictures by Adam McLean, Getty Images

Wet weather threatened to cancel weekend sport in the Illawarra but nonetheless, most competitions marched on in muddy conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.