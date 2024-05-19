Dozens of photos from red-hot Castagne Day celebrations at the Frat

The volunteers arrive early and start a fire which is going to get very hot and begin turning the large metal oven built for one task, roasting chestnuts.
The carpark at the Fraternity Club has been turned into a fairground on Sunday, May 19, with rides and stalls lining where cars would usually be.
More than 6000 people are expected to pass through this year, with 1.4 tonnes of chestnuts roasted to celebrate the beginning of nut season in Italy, or Castagne Day.
Mick Cuda, the president of the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow, says the event gets bigger every year.
"We celebrate what we call a family chestnut day here at the club," Mr Cuda said.
"We get into it and make the day a day of enjoyment for family for everybody."
The chestnut roasting begins at 8.30am and continued until 4.30pm, with a new automatically-turning roaster being used to help match the demand.
Stephen Pinto says the day has been part of his life for as long as he can remember.
"My parents are part of the Italian community and it's just a great day," Mr Pinto said.
Having been brought to Castagne Day by his parents as a child, Mr Pinto has brings his son, Paddy, to the event.
"We've got a few generations here so I thought that I'd bring him [Paddy] today and enjoy the festivities.
"The kids were keen to get on the rides so we can knock a little bit of that over and then have some chestnuts for sure."
