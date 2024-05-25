Another win for Australia's best community cricket club the Butchers

The good year continues for the Northern Districts Butchers Cricket Club.
Just this week the Butchers beat out thousands upon thousands of similar clubs around the country to win Cricket Australia's Community Club of the Year award.
This prestigious honour came hot on the heels of the Butchers being awarded the Cricket NSW (CNSW) Community Cricket Club of the Year for 2023-24.
Now the Woonona-based club has announced improvements to its facilities at Hollymount Park.
On Friday the Butchers thanked Alison Byrnes MP and the Federal Government for contributing $120,000, Ryan Park MP and the NSW Government for contributing $30,000, Wollongong City Council for contributing $45,000 and NSW Cricket for contributing $20,000 to improve sporting infrastructure in the northern suburbs.
Butchers president Jay Ferguson said the Northern Districts Cricket Club looked forward to shaping an even brighter future for the sport as they undertake a significant infrastructure project with the rebuild of cricket training nets at Hollymount Park.
He said these nets will be a premium training facility for the club but will remain open to the community in line with the Butchers ethos of encouraging and fostering participation in cricket.
The project is expected to be completed in early July.
Ferguson added the Butchers have long been recognised for their commitment to promoting the spirit of cricket beyond the boundary ropes.
Through a myriad of initiatives and programs, the club has endeavoured to create an inclusive and welcoming environment, fostering participation of individuals of all ages, genders and backgrounds through the love of the game.
"Winning both the Australian and Cricket NSW Community Cricket Club of the Year Awards is a humbling validation of the hard work and passion that defines our club," Ferguson said.
"We are immensely proud of the positive impact we've had on our community, and we remain committed to furthering the growth and development of cricket at all levels."
