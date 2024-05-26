Fourth car fire in four days near Gerringong

Volunteer fire crews have been kept on their toes, having to deal with four car fires in as many days.
Just after 6am this morning, Gerringong and Broughton Vale - Berry rural fire brigade crews were called to a car fire on the Princes Highway in Broughton.
For the Gerringong crew, this was the fourth car fire in four days.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to put out the car that was well ablaze, and were able to prevent the fire spreading into nearby paddocks.
One lane was closed for a short time.
The number of burnt-out cars has jumped by one-third last year, from 159 during 2021-22, to 212 in 2022-23.
