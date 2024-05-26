Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fourth car fire in four days near Gerringong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 26 2024 - 11:50am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews respond to a car fire on the Princes Highway earlier this morning. Picture supplied Broughton Vale - Berry RFB and Gerringong RFB
Fire crews respond to a car fire on the Princes Highway earlier this morning. Picture supplied Broughton Vale - Berry RFB and Gerringong RFB

Volunteer fire crews have been kept on their toes, having to deal with four car fires in as many days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.