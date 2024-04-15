Car torched at Towradgi Beach, another erupts in flames at Coniston

Two people have had their car destroyed after they erupted into flames during separate weekend incidents.
Motorists were forced to stop in Coniston after a car ignited sending flames and thick, black plumes of smoke into the air at 8.33pm on Saturday, April 13.
Firefighters rushed to the intersection of Springhill Road and Bridge Street to douse the flames, with traffic forced around the area.
A few hours later, just after midnight on Sunday, April 14, firefighters were called out again when a car was torched on Towradgi Beach.
When crews arrived they found a station wagon on fire in the middle of the sand, right near the lifeguard's tower
Flames were erupting from the vehicle as firefighters rushed to drag their equipment down the sand towards the inferno.
Early Sunday morning walkers gazed on in wonder as they walked around the burnt-out car.
Wollongong City Council took to social media on Sunday to warn beachgoers about the vehicle.
"We're asking community members to avoid the area around a car that was burnt out overnight at Towradgi Beach," the post said.
The car was still sitting on the beach on Monday afternoon and a council spokeswoman said a specialist contractor had been engaged to remove the vehicle.
"We expect this work to be completed by tomorrow [Tuesday]," she said.
"The section of beach remains closed to the public as a safety precaution. We ask that people stay away as we clean up the site."
If you have any information on the Towradgi Beach car fire call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
