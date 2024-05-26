Bullying 'systemic, widespread' at Shellharbour council, survey finds

Isolated, berated, belittled.
A survey of Shellharbour City Council staff has found disturbing levels of workplace bullying, with 90 per cent of surveyed staff witnessing workplace bullying and harassment.
Two thirds of staff responded that they had been directly subjected to bullying at work.
Conducted by the union that represents council workers, the United Services Union, over three weeks in March and April, the results paint a picture of a dysfunctional workplace where staff feel isolated and report being verbally abused.
Organiser Rudi Oppitz said the survey was sparked by two anonymous letters the union received earlier this year, which raised claims of systemic bullying and harassment across the council, particularly targeting female staff and occurring within management.
"From the content of the anonymous letters, it appeared that [bullying] might be more widespread," he said.
"They were raising pretty serious allegations and we wanted to test the allegations and do a survey."
The survey was shared among union and non-union staff, returning a hundred responses, just under a third of council's total workforce.
"The stand out in the survey results was the extent to which bullying and harassment has been taking place," Mr Oppitz said.
Even the long-time workers' delegate was disturbed by the responses.
"I was shocked," Mr Oppitz said.
"It's systemic, widespread and something needs to occur."
A Shellharbour council spokesperson said the organisation takes all claims of workplace bullying seriously, but that a recent staff survey and focus groups indicated the council was a safe place to work and there was a "great culture".
"The survey identified that employees felt Shellharbour City Council provided supportive team environments and employees felt connected to the values of Council," the spokesperson said.
"The survey also indicated there was positive support and a collegial culture, which was a strong reason for joining and staying at Council."
When asked in the USU survey if they had witnessed workplace bullying at council, 90 per cent responded yes.
Staff were invited to detail what they witnessed.
"Staff being isolated or left out of meetings which involve their position."
"Verbally berating another staff member with other staff present."
"Discrimination for being a mother and a carer of children with disabilities."
The majority of the bullying witnessed was committed by supervisors or managers towards less senior staff, with women more likely to be the target of bullying, with 76 per cent reporting seeing female staff being bullied, while 64 per cent reported seeing male staff being bullied.
Those who experienced bullying themselves reported similar behaviour.
"Verbally berated in the presence of other staff."
"Intentional exclusion and belittling."
"Told to not question anything."
"It was horrendous and I have to still work with those people and pretend like nothing happened."
The Shellharbour Council spokesperson said the council has policies and procedures in place to address bullying and harassment.
"Council also has programs in place to prevent workplace bullying and harassment and manages any complaints confidentially, fairly and appropriately."
The results come as front-line staff are stood down as the council undergoes a restructure.
Up to nine workers have been sacked, according to the union, with the entire team of youth workers made redundant. The changes have been referred to the NSW Industrial Relations Commission, with the potential of a hearing in the coming weeks.
Mr Oppitz said these recent changes would only add to an already fractious work environment.
"It adds an extra layer of angst for our members."
