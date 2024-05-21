Sacked Shellharbour youth workers speak out as more detail revealed

Youth workers sacked by Shellharbour City Council are now looking for another job, but say it is the young people left behind that they are most worried about.
Shellharbour council workers and supporters held a rally outside the Shellharbour Civic Centre today, in protest at the restructure which will see staff lose their jobs.
*Jane, who has worked for the council for over 20 years said after decades of building trust with disadvantaged young people in the LGA, council was throwing this away.
"They're stuffing it up for young people," she said.
"They are getting rid of a service that was innovative, amazing and others copied."
Last week, union organisers revealed that as part of a restructure, all youth workers would be made redundant.
United Services Union organiser Rudi Oppitz said nine staff have been sacked and council is replacing these specialist staff with four positions and a cadet.
Mr Oppitz said this would hamper council's ability to deliver programs such as Youth Week and other outreach services.
"How are these people supposed to deliver all these services right across council," he said.
"All they're doing is setting these people up to fail."
A council spokesperson said the restructure was a "confidential process".
"At this time, we are unable to respond to specific questions," the spokesperson said.
"Council will continue to deliver all services to meet the changing needs of the community as can be seen in the Council's draft Delivery Program and Operational Plan 2024/2025 which is currently on public exhibition."
Also in attendance at the rally were representatives of non-government services that work alongside Shellharbour council to provide support for vulnerable young people.
Narelle Clay, CEO of Warilla-based Southern Youth and Family Services, said not-for-profit organisations such as hers were already stretched to the limit.
"The impact is going to be that there will be greater pressure on existing services which have no extra funding," she said.
"There are no spare workers to pick up the work that council do.
"Young people who would have benefited from early intervention will end up with more entrenched problems and need greater intensity of services."
Ms Clay said Shellharbour council had not consulted with services such as the one she leads about what the changes would mean for them, despite the council and non-government sector working hand in glove.
The news comes as front line workers report significant increases in families and young people utilising their services, with young people at breakfast sessions packing up a meal for lunch.
Jane said that if her job and the jobs of her colleagues go, the vital link between young people and the services designed to help them will go.
"Young people aren't going to walk in the door of a support service usually for help, they're going to talk to someone they can trust and feel comfortable with."
The changes at Shellharbour council have now been referred to the NSW Industrial Relations Commission, with representatives preparing for the potential of a hearing in the coming weeks.
At the rally, Mr Oppitz reminded those in attendance that council elections were only a few months away and called on workers and their supporters to contact councillors to see where they stand.
Watching from the sidelines were the current Labor councillors and candidates, with Labor candidate for Mayor Rob Petreski reiterating yesterday that councillors were told the restructure would not involve cuts to services and front-line staff.
Mayor Chris Homer said given the organisational restructure is a confidential process, he could not respond to specific questions.
"I am confident that the restructure is focused on the best interests of our community and we will continue to deliver all services as already committed by the Council."
*Name has been changed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.