Teenage boy dies in Mittagong driveway tragedy

A teenager has died after a car collapsed on him at a home in the Southern Highlands.
Emergency services were called to Ethridge Street, Mittagong about 1.15pm on Sunday, May 26, to reports of a driveway accident.
"Paramedics treated a 17-year-old boy, but he died at the scene," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police were informed the teen was performing maintenance beneath the raised vehicle at the time of the tragedy.
A crime scene was established, however police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
