'We stole someone's ringside seats': Goodman's crafty path to Inoue meeting

"It was in true Albion Park style."
That's how Sam Goodman describes his in-ring face-off with Japanese megastar Naoya Inoue three weeks ago, revealing it was anything but a best-laid plan.
In fact, the 25-year-old lived out every ratbag's dream of sneaking down from the cheap seats into the VIP section of the 54,000-capacity Tokyo Dome.
Once detected, Goodman and his team required Google Translate to explain that he is, in actual fact, the mandatory No. 1 contender for two of Inoue's four belts.
Luckily, Inoue himself needed no such explanation, spotting the Aussie ringside and inviting him up onto the apron. 'The Monster' then told a global audience of his intention to fight Goodman before the year's out.
"I think the story of how we got face-to-face was even better than actually doing it," Goodman said.
"We weren't even sitting in our actual seats, we stole someone's ringside seats.
"We pretty much hustled our way onto the field of play, we started about nine rows back and we ended up in the front row.
"We were yelling out at him, he yelled back and called me into the ring. There was nothing manufactured, staged or pre-planned. It was just all off the cuff.
"It was pretty surreal, but it was awesome just to know that I'm on his radar as well. He's not just on mine, I'm on his.
"It's a fight that's inevitable, it's going to happen. At the end of the year it has to happen."
Inevitable perhaps, but it hasn't stopped Goodman risking it all on his second Wollongong pay-per-view card set for July 10 at the WEC.
He'll take on unbeaten 25-0-1 Thai Chainoi Worawut with a potential September bout with Inoue no longer on the cards.
The Japanese icon has fought eight of his last 16 bouts in December in Japan, with fans flocking to the year-end events.
Still ranked No. 1 with the IBF and WBO, Goodman isn't willing to wait that long, and is relishing the chance to headline his second hometown card in four months.
"It brings me of great pride to bring shows back to Wollongong, so I'm stoked to be doing it again against a world-level opponent," Goodman said.
"I'm bringing a really big fight here to prepare me for the biggest fight of my life. It's the plan my team have come up with and we're not afraid to take a risk.
"I believe in my skills and, in all honesty, if I can't beat everyone else in the division, I'm not going to beat the monster (Inoue) who's currently got all the belts.
"[Worawut's] just another guy in the way. I believe I'm better and I just need another hit-out, another test to put me in the the best possible spot to win all the belts."
The 25-year-old barely batted an eyelid at the pressure of headlining his first home card at the WEC in March, seeing off Mark Schleibs in four rounds.
After experiencing the 54,000-strong atmosphere of the Tokyo Dome, Goodman said he's undaunted by any arena, home or away.
"I just take it all in my stride, I don't over-think too much," he said.
"At the end of the day, it's something I do every day. Being in the ring is just where I'm comfortable, it's where I know what I need to do.
"I'm not good at much, but I'm good at fighting. That's the easy part for me, getting in and just doing what I do and doing what I love to do.
"I don't get too emotional or let my ego or anything get to get to my head. I just take it for what it is, enjoy it as much as I can, and do what I train to do every day."
He's outlaying a fair gamble of his own, but with stable flagship Tim Tszyu having now graduated to the global scene, No Limit CEO George Rose said Goodman's now the biggest show in town.
"We've got Tim Tszyu fighting overseas, so if you want to have a big card it's Sam Goodman leading the way for that in Australia at the moment," Rose said.
"It's a big risk but I've got nothing but respect for Sam and his team and no one knows Sam Goodman better than him and his team.
"We're a nation of punters, Australians love a punt, but not many people would put their career on the line the way Sam Goodman is.
"He's a mandatory, he's the guy that's next in line [for the world titles], and he's putting it on the line against a guy undefeated in 26 fights. It's not a bum, it's not a tomato can, it's a guy that can fight.
"He's taking a punt on his career and putting it all on the line in this fight, but it's to prepare him for what's around the corner, and that's the opportunity to fight one of the greatest fighters of this generation."
Goodman fought to raucous packed house at the WEC in March, No Limit's second Wollongong pay-per-view after the venue hosted Paul Gallen's stunning first-round KO of former world champion Lucas Browne in 2019.
"It's great to be coming back to Wollongong after the reception we've had both times we've been here," Rose said.
"The performance from Sam last time we were here was absolutely fantastic and I cannot wait to be here again. This is Sam Goodman's house, and that's what it feels like coming back here.
"He's ready to upset Inoue in a short period, but first he's got to get through this really tough fight. We will all be on the edge of our seats, everybody should be because Sam Goodman's risking everything.
"We're all going to be in his corner and cheering him on, as the 'Mad Bunch' (Goodman's supporter crew) will, they always turn it on here in Wollongong."
The Wollongong card will also feature a cross-code heavyweight showdown between former NRL centre Curtis Scott and AFL Hall-of-Famer Barry Hall, and a lightweight battle between power-punching Queenslander Liam Wilson and Sydneysider Youssef Dibb.
