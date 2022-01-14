news, latest-news,

A former volunteer at an Illawarra yoga retreat has admitted to sending a teenage girl a series of sexually explicit messages and photos. Micah John Pilsbury, 40, will be sentenced in the District Court next month after pleading guilty in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday to one count of using a carriage service to transmit indecent material to a person under 16. Pilsbury, then a volunteer at the Govinda Valley Retreat in Otford, was 32 in late December 2013 when he sent the then-15-year-old 30 messages and 37 images of adult pornography - including close-up photographs of oral sex - via Facebook Messenger. Read more: Shell Cove man charged with raping teenage girl The messages were sent on the morning of December 27, and between 1am and 7.30am the following day. One message read: "I always thought you were hot... especially now, I have thought about you while I play with myself". Numerous messages described, in detail, sexual acts he wanted to carry out with the victim. The victim did not respond to the messages and blocked Pilsbury. She reported the matter to Wollongong police in September 2019. Read more: Police allegedly find gun hidden inside Maccas bag outside KFC At court on Thursday, Pilsbury's lawyer requested that a sentencing assessment report be carried out. Pilsbury will face the District Court next month for sentencing. He remains on bail. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/8a194782-3eec-4ef4-a406-994e8fb24082.jpg/r3_113_1534_978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg