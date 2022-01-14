news, latest-news,

A pair of thieves who failed to cover up before breaking into a Wollongong CBD construction site and stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment on Christmas Day were identified on camera by their distinctive hair and tattoos, a court has heard. Bruce Tille, 42, and Dawn Ede, 40, allegedly used red spray paint to deface a dozen CCTV cameras in the Auburn Street high-rise complex in a bid to conceal their identities, however the pair seemingly forgot to cover their faces or hide their "distinctive tattoos" before entering the property. Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court said as a result of the apparent oversight, police were readily able to identify the pair based on footage captured from each camera in the moments before they were defaced. The documents said Tille was seen wearing a white t-shirt with red sleeves, a black Adidas cap, black three-quarter pants and black Adidas shoes with white stripes on the side. Read more: Former Otford yogi sent explicit messages to teen girl Meanwhile, Ede's red/pink hair was on full display, police said, along with her "distinctive" arms and wrist tattoos. Police claim the footage captured the pair walking the corridors of the yet-to-be finished building just before 1am on December 25, with Tille allegedly seen approaching each of the cameras and using a red spray can to cover the lenses in paint. The pair allegedly headed to the 18th level where they discovered the office of MODCO, the construction company behind the project. The pair stand accused of breaking into the office by smashing a hole in a glass window after failing to jemmy the door open. Once inside, Tille and Ede allegedly stole a waterproof thickness testing instrument, a small back pack, a laptop computer, a Makita tool bag and batteries. The pair then returned to the basement via the lift and exited the building. The manager arrived at the site at 10 o'clock that morning and noticed the damage and missing items. The matter was reported to police, who viewed the CCTV feed. The court heard they were immediately able to identify both Ede and Tille - the later of whom has a distinctive Southern Cross tattoo on his left cheek. The pair was arrested on December 30 and charged. Ede was released on court bail the following day but Tille was remanded in custody. Ede pleaded guilty to charges of entering a dwelling with intent and aggravated break and enter in court on Tuesday. Her case was adjourned to February for her to undergo drug and alcohol treatment. Tille is yet to enter a plea.

