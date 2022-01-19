news, latest-news,

A Woonona woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend was stabbed at least 14 times and died as a result of blood loss, a jury has heard. Petero Baleinapuka, 58, stands accused of deliberately killing his girlfriend of three months, Angela O'Donnell, just after 10.30pm on December 31 in a "ferocious" attack. Baleinapuka has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder during his trial in the NSW Supreme Court. Read more: 'I felt like there was nothing worth living for': Elderly bear brunt of lockdowns The Crown alleges Baleinapuka and Ms O'Donnell had an "unremarkable" day on December 31, visiting one of Ms O'Donnell's relatives, a bottle shop and two licensed venues before catching an Uber back to the Campbell Street unit about 9.20pm. The Crown alleges Baleinapuka then stabbed Ms O'Donnell to death that evening. The court heard Baleinapuka drove a short distance down the road when two detectives in an unmarked police vehicle noticed him driving erratically and attempted to pull him over, believing he may have been a drunk driver. On the second day of the trial, the jurors watched CCTV footage of the couple's movements throughout the night. The court also heard from forensic pathologist Dr Istvan Szentmariay who took the jury of the 14 stab wounds and multiple abrasions, lacerations and contusions he examined on Ms O'Donnell's body following her death. Ms O'Donnell was stabbed in the face, neck, chest, buttock and abdomen. Dr Szentmariay described how some of the wounds were inflicted in a "slashing" manner, while others penetrated deep into her body and some injuries were caused by "blunt force". He said one of the wounds on her forearm and on her fingers may have been a defensive injury. Dr Szentmariay described how Ms O'Donnell sustained a stab wound through her cheek that cut off part of one of her teeth while another stab wound penetrated her first rib bone. He also described how some of the injuries would have caused "widespread haemorrhaging" and the blood loss led to her death following "multiple stab wounds". Dr Szentmariay said 550ml blood was found inside the left side of her chest, 180ml blood was inside the stomach and 350ml of blood was in her abdomen, which he described as "significant blood loss", but could not estimate the amount of blood loss externally at the crime scene. He was unable to determine what type of knife was used to inflict the wounds or in which order the injuries were inflicted. The trial continues. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/068b33f2-198f-456a-b39a-d83b2c87f9e1.jpg/r0_127_905_638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg