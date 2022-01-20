Paramedic gives warning after Port Kembla crash

news, latest-news,

A paramedic says a crash in Port Kembla on Thursday morning could have been fatal had pedestrians been involved. A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a suspected head injury after her vehicle crashed into a wire fence on Shellharbour Road shortly before 9.30am. NSW Ambulance special operations paramedic Oliver Aleman said the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries and was alert when paramedics arrived. Read more: Man in 40s in serious condition after alleged stabbing But he said the outcome could have been much worse had pedestrians been around at the time. "The consequences of this collision could have been deadly had there been pedestrians involved, a reminder of the importance of being aware of your surroundings," Mr Aleman said.

