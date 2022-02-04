news, latest-news,

Police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly held up a Bellambi service station with a shotgun. About 4.30am Thursday, a man armed with a shotgun entered the Metro service station on Pioneer Road and threatened a 30-year-old male employee, demanding cigarettes and cash. He stole several items then fled the area. Read more: Why advertising used car parts on Facebook landed a Koonawarra man in court The employee was not physically injured. Police began an investigation and arrested a 31-year-old man in Cawley Street, Bellambi about 10am. They also searched a Bellambi home and seized cash, cigarettes and fraudulent identification documentation. The man was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, possessing identity information to commit indictable offence, and dealing with identity information to commit indictable offence. He was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/26dfa93c-c653-426b-8aa6-df289406c61a.jpg/r0_98_1920_1183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg