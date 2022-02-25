news, latest-news,

Two weeks ago Misha Zelinsky was contemplating a future in politics, today he is in the middle of an emerging war zone. Zelinsky, the assistant national secretary of the Australian Workers' Union, withdrew from the preselection race for the federal seat of Cunningham earlier this month, noting it was "not the time" for him to run. Instead Zelinsky, who has Russian heritage and speaks the language, travelled to the Ukraine last week and has been there as calm turned to chaos and bomb strikes began. Read more: Wollongong priest leads Ukrainians across Sydney in support and prayer The foreign and national security expert, who also studied political warfare, spoke to the Mercury from the basement of the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv in the wake of a missile strike on the beleaguered city. "There has been a dramatic shift in the last 24 hours. I've slept three hours in two days. The city is getting tenser and tenser and now we have martial law," he said. Zelinsky said when the bombs began raining down, queues had grown for food, petrol and pharmacies while cash machines were being drained. Zelinsky has been talking to Ukrainians about taking up arms and described the atmosphere as locals face their new reality, with many expressing an outburst of "civic and national pride". "They are ready to kill Russians," he said. "They are answering the President's call to arms. "They are incredibly brave people. This is not going to be a pushover. Guns are going like hotcakes". Read more: 'I'm terrified': Wollongong community reacts to Russia invading Ukraine Zelinsky wanted to report on the conflict because "democracy was under threat". "What happens in Ukraine affects all of us, especially in Australia," he said. "What happens here matters everywhere." It is the first time Zelinsky has been in a war zone but said he was not scared. "I was prepared to take the risk, because I believe in it," he said. "I don't have a wife and kids and I'm not risking anyone else. "This is where history is being made. "I believe there are stories here to be told and I believe I can contribute to that." Zelinsky said he had no planned returned date and was simply taking it "day-by-day". "I'm playing it be ear, and listening to the advice. I will stay as long as it's safe to stay." Zelinsky had spent several hours in the basement car park of the Hyatt Hotel after hearing bomb sirens around Kyiv. Surprisingly he met actor and director Sean Penn in the bunker. Penn is in the Ukraine to make a documentary about the Russian invasion. "To spend a week here is to fall in love with it forever," he said. "We both have a love for Ukraine." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

