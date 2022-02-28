news, latest-news,

Police are searching for four males involved in an attempted armed robbery in Warrawong at the weekend. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was walking along King Street towards the Port Kembla railway station when he was approached by four males just after 11pm on Sunday. One of the males threatened the man with a glass bottle and demanded he hand over his wallet and the belongings. Read more: 'Find another way': Plea after driver rescued from floodwater at Albion Park When the victim refused, he was punched in the head by two of the males. They then fled the scene on foot. The victim was not seriously injured. Officers with the Lake Illawarra Police District have started an investigation into the incident and want to identify the four males involved. Anyone with information is urged to call Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

