news, latest-news,

A man will face a Wollongong court on Wednesday, charged with the theft of 44 watches worth more than $20,000. The 28-year-old was arrested at an Avondale Road, Avondale home about 8.30am on Tuesday after police began an investigation into a break-in that occurred earlier this month. About 5.30am on Sunday, March 6, two men forced their way into a shopping centre on Shellharbour Road, Warilla and broke into a jewellery store inside. Read more: Missing man could be in Kiama, Gerringong They then grabbed the 44 watches and fled the scene. Police charged the 28-year-old man arrested this week with seven counts of larceny, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company - steal, and break and enter dwelling house with intent (steal). Police will allege in court that the man also stole liquor and other items from shops at a Dapto shopping centre on seven occasions between Wednesday, March 2 and Sunday, March 13. The man was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/7b98eaca-9bdb-4d64-b6f7-867e789c74b3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg