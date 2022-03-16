news, latest-news,

When teenager Tsehay Hawkins takes to the stage at the WIN Entertainment Centre on April 3 she'll have big shoes to fill, but she's not nervous. The 16-year-old has replaced red-head Emma Watkins as the new Yellow Wiggle, and is touring with the iconic group in their new Fruit Salad TV Big Show. After working with The Wiggles as a backup dancer, Tsehay (pronounced Seh-hi) was asked to don the yellow skivvy permanently. Read more: Easter show, concerts return to Towradgi Beach Hotel "Dad was very happy, mum was very emotional and teary, I was just overwhelmed - I was like 'whoa, this is cool' but I definitely didn't expect that call," she said. It was during the last lockdown of 2021 that call came, and the teen said she's never been nervous about taking over the role, just "super excited". The latest arena tour has already begun with Tsehay already performing to thousands in Hobart, Launceston and Melbourne, before heading to Newcastle on April 2, Wollongong on April 3 and Canberra on April 4 and 5. The show will then make its way to Perth, Kalgoorlie, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide. Being adopted and of Ethiopian heritage, the performer said it's important for her to use her new role to reflect the multicultural diversity of Australia and also be a role model to children. "To show little kids they can be whatever they want to be," Tsehay said. "One of our recent shows in Melbourne I saw a few Ethiopian families and the little ones were waving ...it's heartwarming to see they're excited that there's someone who looks like them up on stage." Read more: Wollongong's amazing circus tent that struggles to make money Watkins announced she was stepping down from the much loved children's group in October 21, following 11 years performing with them - nine of those as the Yellow Wiggle. In a video post to fans at the time, Watkins said she was looking forward to devoting more time and energy on completing a PhD that incorporates my ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing, and to having more time to work with the Deaf community. The other new crop of Wiggles from Fruit Salad TV (Evie, John, Kelly and Caterina) will join the foursome on stage along with their friends Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn, Officer Beaples and Bok the hand puppet. The Wiggles Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour will be at WIN Entertainment Centre, Sunday April 3 for two performances - 10am and 1pm. Infants 12-months and younger are free on their parents knee. Tickets through: www.ticketmaster.com.au To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/9d3feea9-c3aa-4798-b396-d7af6189d2ff.jpg/r0_564_4804_3278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg