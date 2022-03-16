news, latest-news,

Illawarra gymnasts have soared to heights they never dreamed possible with a seventh overall placing at the world championships event in Azerbaijan Holly Raval, Maddison Lacey and Caitlin O'Neil have been competing together for less than a year, but the Oak Flats-Albion Park Gymnastics and Acrobatics Club members showed their talent with balance, dynamic and combined routines in the women's trio division. Read more: Illawarra claim third straight Netball NSW South Coast Regional League crown "For a trio who was just so happy to finally be competing for Australia, we were completely mind blown to have qualified for two world finals and be within medal contention - a feat I never dreamt possible," 23-year-old Lacey said. Their score of 26.24 was enough to secure seventh, but they finished fourth in the balance section, only narrowly denied a bronze medal by Austria after a minor 0.3 point penalty. Read more: Australian Track Championships gold in Illawarra cyclists' sights Lacey said she was "proud of the trio from the Oak Flats cow shed, who overcame an abundance of hardships to get to a world champs." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/c2ba4101-30c8-4c0d-bb0f-0a9c4637d5bb.jpg/r0_233_721_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg