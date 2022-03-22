Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong council in a race against time to meet 2024 playgrounds target

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 22 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's still a long way to go if council wants to fulfil their pledge to upgrade all of Wollongong's play spaces by 2024, with only 53 per cent so far given a makeover eight years into the 10-year strategy.

FLASHBACK: Aerin and Luke Varley inspect damage to the Guest Park playground caused by arsonists in September 2020. Picture: Adam McLean
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.