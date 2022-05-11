Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Education

Illawarra students get a taste of life after the HSC

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 11 2022 - 5:18am, first published 4:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from around the Illawarra have been able to weigh up their future pathways and ask questions of universities, TAFEs and employers for the first time in two years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.