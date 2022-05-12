A "ghost" has caused problems for Whitlam's United Australia Party candidate's efforts to put the major parties last.
There had been a promise that UAP would place Liberal, Labor and the Greens at the bottom of how to votes.
But in Whitlam Allan Wode has placed Liberal Mike Cains third, above the One Nation candidate Colin Hughes.
That's because, despite One Nation being a minor party, no-one has even seen their Whitlam candidate.
"This guy has no presence whatsoever," Mr Wode said.
"He's got no signage at the pre-polls The guy is not even on the One Nation website so basically this guy is a ghost candidate.
"That's not really what's best for us to put him into that third position. What's the point of having the electorate voting for a guy who is basically a ghost in this area?
"Once we remove that ghost candidate that only leaves five candidates and that puts Liberal, Labor and the Greens last."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
