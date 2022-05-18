A former soldier who broke into his neighbour's home and bashed him after drunkenly demanding cigarettes told a probation worker he could "kill someone" when he has a violent outburst.
Corrimal's Bradley Baker, 32, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday to nine months behind bars - eight-and-a-half of which he has already served - following his guilty plea to break and enter, assault and property damage charges.
Documents tendered to the court reveal Baker arrived at the man's unit on the afternoon of September 3 last year holding a large bottle of Canadian Club whiskey.
He kicked the door off its hinges and walked into the unit, asking the victim for a cigarette. When the victim said he only had one left, Baker grabbed the man by the throat and punched him in the face.
He then let go of the victim, took his tobacco and began rolling a cigarette. He attempted to light it in the toaster but was too drunk and the cigarette dropped into the toaster.
Baker kicked over a rubbish bin and fell over in the kitchen.
Another neighbour heard the fracas and contacted police.
Baker was arrested, charged and remanded in custody.
In court on Wednesday, Baker's lawyer said his client had been a member of the Australian Defence Force between the ages of 18 and 22 and had been training for deployment to Afghanistan, but was discharged with post-traumatic stress after a close friend was killed in combat.
The court heard Baker's illness had been exacerbated when his father died in 2014.
"After my dad died, that's when it all started to fall apart," Baker said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto expressed concern after reading a pre-sentencing report from Community Corrections in which Baker told the worker he could kill someone when he has violent outbursts".
"You've got a long life ahead of you, you have to deal with this anger you have inside of you," she said.
Prosecutor Jacqueline Azad described the assault on the victim as "unprovoked" and said it appeared Baker's life had "spiralled out of control".
"It was a terrifying ordeal for the victim," Ms Azad said.
"There has been no indication of remorse, no insight and no contrition."
Baker will be released on nine months' parole in early June.
