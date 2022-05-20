Federal election 2022: Live updates from across the Illawarra

It's been a six-week campaign and it's over - today's the day Australia decides who will sit in the 47th parliament of Australia.
For the Illawarra, that means deciding who will represent the electorates of Cunningham, Whitlam and Gilmore.
Our reporters and photographers are out and about all day bringing you the latest - at the booths and later, too.
Then, once the results start flooding in, our election team will bring you all the latest information right here.
Just stay on this page and the blog will update automatically.
Follow the live blog below (it might take a moment or two to load)
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
