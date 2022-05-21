Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Jamie Keegan granted bail after Narooma party stabbing

Updated May 21 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:00am
Man granted conditional bail after Narooma party stabbing

Jamie Keegan, 24, has been granted conditional bail in the Wollongong Local Court on Saturday after he was charged for allegedly stabbing a man during an altercation in a North Narooma home on Friday.

