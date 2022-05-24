Illawarra Mercury
Corrimal Coke Works needs more houses to address affordabilty: Letters, May 24, 2022

May 24 2022 - 6:30pm
There has been a lot of discussion about the lack of accommodation and in particular affordable housing in the Illawarra. The general answer has been to supply more. The solution is complex but to show an example of the impact I use the Corrimal Coke Works proposal. Council reduced the number of residential units by about 200 on the concerns of traffic congestion in Railway St. But what does the loss of 200 units mean.

