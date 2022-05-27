Corrimal co-coach Goran Trajceski believes White Eagles striker Cameron Morgan looms as a dangerous figure when the two sides go head to head on Sunday.
The Rangers and Albion Park will meet at Ian McLennan Park as part of two Premier League fixtures to get the green light at the Kembla Grange venue, with South Coast United and the Sharks also meeting on Saturday night.
Trajceski and his co-coach Chris Peros are very familiar with Park, having guided the side to the 2020 finals following the sudden mid-season departure of Jason Davkovski.
Morgan finished as the league's second-highest goal scorer that year, while he led the way with 17 goals last season before the comp was cut short due to COVID.
"Cameron Morgan up top there is hard to contain. He's always got a goal or 10 in him, so he will be tough," Trajceski said.
"I'm expecting a very tough test, they're a great side right across the park. For me, they're probably the [league's] team to beat. We've got to be ready for the early onslaught and hopefully we can make a match of it, but I'm confident the boys will hold their own."
The game will mark Corrimal's fifth outing of the season, and Albion Park's third, as wet weather decimates the 2022 season. A handful of IPL matches have already been cancelled this weekend.
With so much week-to-week disruption, Trajceski admitted it was getting difficult to keep his players upbeat and motivated.
"We're very excited to get back out on there on Sunday, they finally get some game time," he said.
"We've still tried to get together a couple of days a week but, unfortunately out at Corrimal, our ground's still a long way from playing on and training on.
''So basically we've done a lot of gym work and there's a little five-a-side pitch available at Figtree.
"Having said that, the boys haven't kicked the ball more than 10 metres for a while now. But it's the same for everyone, you've just got to keep going. They [Albion Park] haven't played much either, so they'll be jumping out of their skins to play this weekend."
Rain also continues to disrupt other senior Football South Coast competitions, including the District League, where a couple of games have already been postponed this round.
If their match goes ahead, Helensburgh will look to consolidate top spot on the ladder when they host Kiama on Saturday. Elsewhere, Picton are set to meet the Falcons; the Thunder are ready to tackle Fernhill and the Hearts are scheduled to host Shell Cove on Sunday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
