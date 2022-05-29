Families to hit Kangaroo Valley in June for canoe and kayak festival

The name may sound risque, but FOCK is a festival for families celebrating water sports in Kangaroo Valley this June.
Outdoor enthusiasts Dylan Jones and Travis Frenay created the Festival of Canoe and Kayak as a way to entice people back to the region in the wake of bushfires, floods and ongoing road closures.
"The plan ... was to establish a festival that aligns with the Winter Solstice and International Canoe Day," Jones said.
"Our long term goal is to grow this event over a number of years in a traditionally quiet period for the destination, outside of school holidays."
He said the "risque title" was designed to bring visitation to the struggling tourist town but the event was definitely family-friendly.
Across June 17, 18 and 19 patrons can enjoy a mix of free and paid activities like a sunset black tie paddle, live music only viewable from a canoe or kayak, Indigenous cultural activities, a canoe and kayak based family treasure hunt, and a world record attempt as just some of the activities planned.
There will also be an array of paddle sports experiences available including canoes, kayaks, SUPs, sit on tops, pack rafts - including the southern hemisphere's largest range of canoe models.
"The Gangurang, the original name for Kangaroo Valley, is Australia's most scenic flatwater paddling venue and the canoeing capital of Australia," Jones said.
"Paddling has deep roots in Australia, from Aboriginal nawis, to modern Olympians like Jessica Fox, and is an inclusive, environmentally friendly and social activity everyone can enjoy."
For more details, visit: www.thefock.com.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
