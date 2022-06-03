If you are looking for something to do to keep the kids entertained during the cooler months, or you're in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships and want to do something a little different, there is a thriving cultural side to the Illawarra.
Whether you want to visit a museum or an art gallery, or you love science, you really are spoilt for choice.
Advertisement
The Australian Motorlife Museum was started as the Illawarra Motor Museum in the early 1990's by a group of veteran and vintage motoring enthusiasts to showcase their collection of vehicles.
It later expanded and underwent a name change to include not just cars, but motorcycles, bicycles and technology dating back to the 1800s including tools, gramophones, typewriters, scales, telephones and much more.
Many of the exhibits are on loan. One, the Paul Butler Collection, includes cars and memorabilia while the Wayne Gardner Collection includes trophies and motorcycles.
There is also an NRMA Heritage display showcasing motoring heritage.
Details: Open Wednesday to Sunday to the general public and Monday-Tuesday for groups, by appointment. For more information click here.
The Historical Aircraft Restoration Society, often referred to by its acronym, HARS, is an Australian-based aircraft restoration group which runs two musems.
HARS Aviation Museum, at Shellharbour Airport, is home to more than 40 aircraft covering Australia's civil and military aviation heritage.
Guided tours run daily. You can also book a tour on a 747, go inside a plane cockpit and even walk on the wing of a plane.
A cafe and gift shop are also onsite.
Details: Open seven days. For more information click here
Science Space is the only dedicated immersive science experience in NSW and aims to advocate for and foster science literacy.
As well as offering an amazing school holiday program, the Science Space is open weekends all year round from 10am-4pm.
Each day offers a jam-packed schedule of live science shows and planetarium screenings for the whole family.
Advertisement
The fun starts at 11am with the Bubbleology Science Theatre Show, followed by the Solar System Expedition Planetarium Show at 11.30m.
The Fly Me to the Moon Science Theatre Show starts at noon, followed by the Beyond the Sun Planetarium Show at 12.30pm and a Liquid Nitrogen Science Theatre Show at 1pm. At 1.30pm the Moon Base One Planetarium Show gets under way, followed by the Bubbleology Science Theatre Show at 2pm and the Solar System Expedition Planetarium Show at 2.30pm, followed by a final Fly Me to the Moon Science Theatre Show at 3pm.
Details: Open to the general public on weekends and school holidays. For more information click here
Nan Tien Temple is the largest Buddhist Temple in the Southern Hemisphere.
Founded in 1965 by Venerable Master Hsing Yun, it is one of 200 branch temples of Fo Guang Shan, an international Chinese Buddhist monastic order that promotes 'Humanistic Buddhism', placing an emphasis on integrating Buddhist practices into everyday life.
Advertisement
"Nan Tien" in Chinese means "Paradise of the South" and after a few hours here it is easy to see why.
Whether you are enjoying the peace of the temple itself, or taking in the gardens or lotus pond, many visitors report coming away with a renewed sense of peace and calm.
There is an onsite dining hall which is open to the public from 11am-2pm Tuesday to Friday and 11am-2.30pm on weekends and public holidays. It offers a variety of healthy vegetarian foods based on traditional and modern recipes.
There is also a tea house serving exotic teas, coffee and lunch in a tranquil settling with views of the garden and Buddhist artifacts.
For those wishing to stay longer, Pilgrim Lodge offers 100 air-conditioned rooms. These are popular with those taking part in one of the many retreats and classes.
Before visiting the temple, it is best to read-up on the many guidelines, which can be found here.
Advertisement
Details: Open 9am-5pm, Tuesday-Sunday, and public holidays. For more information click here.
Wollongong Art Gallery opened in 1978 and is managed by Wollongong Council.
It is one of the largest regional art museums in Australia.
It has four permanent collections which showcase the following art: Australian and early colonial; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Asian art and Contemporary.
These permanent collections document the Illawarra's history, while reflecting developments in art on a local, national and international stage.
Advertisement
It also offers a diverse program of ever changing exhibitions and activities highlighting the unique energy and creativity of the Illawarra region, and its partner institutions around Australia and the world.
Details: It is open Tuesday to Sunday, hours vary. For more information click here
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.