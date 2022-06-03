Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022
What's on

Top five cultural activities in the Illawarra to check out during 2022 UCI Road World Championships

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
June 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you are looking for something to do to keep the kids entertained during the cooler months, or you're in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships and want to do something a little different, there is a thriving cultural side to the Illawarra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.