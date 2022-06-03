The Fly Me to the Moon Science Theatre Show starts at noon, followed by the Beyond the Sun Planetarium Show at 12.30pm and a Liquid Nitrogen Science Theatre Show at 1pm. At 1.30pm the Moon Base One Planetarium Show gets under way, followed by the Bubbleology Science Theatre Show at 2pm and the Solar System Expedition Planetarium Show at 2.30pm, followed by a final Fly Me to the Moon Science Theatre Show at 3pm.