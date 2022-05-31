Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Port Kembla man's massive cache of child abuse material uncovered

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:56am, first published May 31 2022 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Kembla man's huge stash of child abuse images exposed

A Port Kembla man will face court for sentencing next month after an estimated 30,000 images and videos of child abuse material were found on multiple hard drives, laptops and a mobile phone located in his house.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Tonkin

Shannon Tonkin

Court reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.