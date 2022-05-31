Port Kembla man's huge stash of child abuse images exposed

A Port Kembla man will face court for sentencing next month after an estimated 30,000 images and videos of child abuse material were found on multiple hard drives, laptops and a mobile phone located in his house.
Zoran Necovski was arrested on March 2 this year after police raided his Keira Street home and seized 17 electronic devices, five of which were found to contain horrific video footage and pictures of young children being sexually abused by adults.
Advertisement
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court said Necovski denied any knowledge of the downloaded material when interviewed by detectives, suggesting that while he did watch pornography, it had always involved people over the age of 18.
He was asked to comment on four particularly graphic files that police experts had uncovered.
Necovski answered "mmmm", "disgusting", "doesn't ring a bell" and "sounds impossible" when detectives described the pictures to him.
Details of what was depicted in each of the images are too disturbing to print.
Court documents said officers who raided Necovski's home did a precursory search of some of his devices and immediately discovered child abuse material, prompting them to place the 58-year-old under arrest.
A further investigation during the following week located 99 illicit images on a Samsung mobile phone, an estimated 16,500 child abuse images across two hard drives and nearly 14,000 images and videos on two laptops.
On one of those computers, police discovered cartoons of The Simpsons characters Bart and Lisa engaged in incest sexual intercourse. The images fall within the definition of child abuse material, police said.
The court heard detectives viewed only a fraction of the total number of images contained on Necovski's devices, and discovered about 35 per cent of the images sampled constituted child abuse material.
Based on calculations, police estimated Necosvki's collection of illicit pictures and videos totalled almost 30,000, with little doubt as to who owned them.
"On each device it was evident the devices belong [to] and were being used by the accused due to email addresses [and] images of the accused amongst the child abuse material images," the court documents said.
Necovski was charged with six counts of possessing child abuse material, to which he pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.
Necosvki will remain on bail while a background report is prepared ahead of his sentencing on July 15.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.