An Albion Park Rail man accused of engaging in a police pursuit and then allegedly jumping out of the moving car was refused bail on Thursday in Wollongong Bail Court.
Zeke Dingle, 33, appeared in front of Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard charged with engaging in a police pursuit, not stopping the vehicle when directed, driving whilst disqualified, and drug possession.
Dingle has not yet entered pleas to the charges.
Police Prosecutor Sargaent Tanya Pavlin opposed bail, and said the allegations against Dingle were serious.
Police will allege Dingle led officers on a pursuit from Windang Road on Wednesday evening, travelling at 100 kilometres per hour in a residential area.
Police had to end the pursuit when Dingle allegedly drove over a hill on King Street at speed.
When police saw the car again in Towradgi and tried to stop it, Dingle allegedly drove onto the wrong side of the road.
A female passenger then jumped from the moving car and ran off, before being arrested nearby.
Police will allege that Dingle himself then jumped from the car while it was still moving, and then the car crashed into a garden of a property in Henrietta Street.
Police allegedly found Dingle hiding in the backyard of a nearby property.
Police arrested Dingle just before 9pm.
Dingle's lawyer Rosie Lambert acknowledged that the allegations were serious, but said Dingle was a person committed to his work, with good prospects.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard refused bail until Monday, when Dingle may make further bail applications.
