Corrimal Cougars player-coach Melissa Spero is among many in the game working hard behind the scenes to ensure the Illawarra runs a women's rugby league competition next season.
In the meantime though she is focused on helping the Cougars dominate the Macarthur Open Age Women's competition.
It's only early days but Corrimal is showing the form which saw the Cougars win three straight premierships in the Illawarra Women's League between 2017-19.
It's not surprising considering this season's Corrimal outfit includes a host of players who featured in those premiership-winning teams, including veterans Tammy Fletcher, Alicia Hawke and Jenny Latu.
Spero added Corrimal had also recruited some extremely talented youngsters from the Tarsha Gale Cup competition.
"We've always been a strong team and we want to continue wining every competition we play in," she said.
"It's not ideal that we're not playing in a Illawarra competition but it is what it is and we're determined to make the most of this opportunity to win another competition."
Corrimal have won all three matches they have played heading into this Saturday's round 6 derby clash against the Stingrays of Shellharbour at Flinders Field.
Spero said the Cougars were looking forward to resuming their rivalry with the Stingrays.
"We're really looking forward to it. We know the girls in the Stingrays and it's always a good game to come up against our local girls, especially because we've all been playing against Campelltown teams," she said. "We are the outsiders up there. It is good to have something local down here and it should be a tough and exciting game."
The Stingrays have also won all their three games in this rain-interrupted season to date.
Stingrays coach Paul Peters was now keen to renew hostilities with "one of the best teams in the league".
"It's always a special game when the Stingrays play the Cougars. Both teams are desperate to win. The fact that it is one against two on the ladder just adds to the occasion," he said.
"We played them in a game before COVID hit and they gave us a bit of a lesson. That still hurts.
"I'd like to think we've improved our squad a bit since then, but I'm sure they have as well. The only downside is we have a couple of players unavailable and our lock Jordan Preston will miss Saturday's game as she has been selected to represent NSW Country."
Corrimal will also miss five players to representative duties, including key trio Jenny Gallagher, Lily Rogan and Tiana Core. Spero was confident there was more than enough talent in the Cougars' extended squad to get the job done on Saturday.
I know for us girls we are really passionate about growing the female game, especially within our area.- Inaugural Australian Schoolgirls Team coach Melissa Spero
Coaching the Cougars and working with a group of like-minded women to get an Illawarra women's rugby league competition back by next season is a lot to handle in anyone's book.
But Spero was also recently appointed the inaugural Australian Schoolgirls Team coach.
She is being assisted by fellow Cougars Alicia Hawke and Courtney Crawford.
"It is a real honour," Spero said. "I know for us girls we are really passionate about growing the female game, especially within our area.
"We've got some talented girls and I guess for the three of us, sometimes it's nice to have each other's support to push them along.
"For me the school girls thing allows those who are passionate about promoting and supporting girls playing rugby league to develop these these important pathways for the girls.
"I think this year for the school boys, it is their 50th or 60th anniversary....... and we're just getting up and running with our first year.
"It's been a long time coming for the girls, but it's a fantastic pathway for them and a fantastic opportunity, and I'm so happy to be involved in it."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
