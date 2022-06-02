Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Stingrays host Corrimal Cougars in Macarthur comp showdown

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:00am
VETERAN: Alicia Hawke, pictured here playing in the Womens Illawarra Rugby League grand final against Helensburgh Tigerlillies in 2020, is still a key player for the Corrimal Cougars. Picture: Adam McLean.

Corrimal Cougars player-coach Melissa Spero is among many in the game working hard behind the scenes to ensure the Illawarra runs a women's rugby league competition next season.

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

