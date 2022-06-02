A Thirroul man who allegedly sent St Michaels Catholic School into lockdown on Wednesday has been granted bail.
Ben Mayers, 42, faced Wollongong bail court charged with intimidation, using offensive language in/near a school and refusing to comply with police directions.
Advertisement
Mayers has not yet entered a plea to the charges.
Police will allege Mayers came to the school on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly speaking aggressively with the principal on the phone.
Police will allege Mayers stormed into the school, banging on windows and yelling loudly.
The school was allegedly placed into lockdown.
Police will allege that when they arrived, they asked Mayers to leave the school, but he allegedly refused to do so.
He was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.
Mayer's lawyer Graeme Morrison told the court Mayer was under high levels of stress at the time and is now seeking professional help.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard granted the man conditional bail.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.