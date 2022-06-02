Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Thirroul man accused of acting aggressively at St Michaels Catholic School

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo of child with schoolbag

A Thirroul man who allegedly sent St Michaels Catholic School into lockdown on Wednesday has been granted bail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.