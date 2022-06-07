The snores of a man who admitted to punching a woman in the eye were heard by police before they saw him, court documents reveal.
Timothy James Reed fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.
Reed pleaded guilty and told the court he didn't remember the assault but was "truly sorry".
Court documents reveal Reed attended a friend's party in Wollongong on Saturday, 15 May with a woman, and then returned to a home on Church Street.
After a heated argument where Reed repeatedly swore at the woman, he punched her in the face.
After punching the woman multiple times, Reed fell asleep on the lounge.
The woman called the police at 3.30 in the morning, and when they arrived, they heard his snores from the stairwell of the building, police say.
Police woke Reed, arrested him, and took him to Wollongong Police Station.
"You've crossed the line, I think..." Magistrate Girotto told the man in court, calling the assault "pretty nasty" and "a fall off the perch".
Reed's lawyer told the court he had been working full time as a pool installer and he struggled with mental health issues.
Magistrate Girotto sentenced Reed to a 7-month intensive correction order to be served in the community.
